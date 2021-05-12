Airway Management Devices Focus On Innovative Design As Trends In The Market

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of innovative devices is shaping the airway management devices market. For instance, in January 2019, Verathon, a medical device manufacturer specialized in airway management devices, announced the launch of GlideScope Core, the most flexible and comprehensive airway visualization system available for bronchoscopy, video laryngoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures. GlideScope Core was the first airway visualization system with live and simultaneous picture-in-picture imaging which offers healthcare professionals the power to see and do more. Similarly, in June 2020, Docsinnovent Ltd launched an advanced version of V-gel, which is a supraglottic airway device for cats and rabbits.

Airway management devices industry trends include mergers and acquisitions. In June 2018, Novo Klinik-Service GmbH, a company engaged in developing, producing and marketing innovative medical technology solutions and medical aids for intensive care, anesthesia and care sectors, announced the acquisition of Innocath for an undisclosed amount. Innocath is based in Germany and its products include, tracheostomy tether, respiratory tube systems, laryngeal masks and accessories, and a range of airway management products for hospitals. With the acquisition, Novo Klinik-Service GmbH added the ventilated patient care products of Innocath to its airway management product line.

Major players in the airway devices industry are Medtronic, Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Intersurgical, Carefusion, Mercury Medical, and Well Lead Medical Co Ltd.

The global airway management devices market size is expected to grow from $2.09 billion in 2020 to $2.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The airway management devices market is expected to reach $3.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The countries with airway devices market shares covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The airway management devices market covered in this report is segmented by type into infraglottic airway management devices, supraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, other devices. The airway management devices market is also segmented by end-use into hospital, homecare, and by application into anesthesia, emergency medicine, others.

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides airway management devices market overview, forecast airway management devices market size and growth for the whole market, airway management devices market segments, and geographies, airway management devices market trends, airway management devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

