Canary Islands Tourist Board Launch A Competition to Win 6 Months Living and Working in the Canary Islands
Canary Islands launch competition for 1 digital nomad to win 6 months remote working in Canaries; flights, accomm, work space & activities for 6 months incl.CANARY ISLANDS, CANARY ISLANDS, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canary Islands Tourist Board are launching a competition today, May 12th, in which one lucky digital nomad will win six months of remote working in the Canary Islands, all expenses paid. The prize includes return flights, accommodation, co-working space and activities in the destination for six months. Remote working has been a growing trend in recent years and has rapidly accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are now changing the way they work and mobile offices are springing up all over the world to cater for the rise in digital nomads.
The competition will run for 30 days, finishing on June 9th. To enter, participants are asked to record themselves answering 'What do you do and what would you get out of working from the Canary Islands?'. Videos should be uploaded to social media using the hashtag #RemoteWorkerWanted and tagging the Canary Islands' Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or YouTube.
Facebook - @hellocanaryislands
Instagram - @hellocanaryislands
Twitter - @canaryislands_EN
Linkedin - @TheOfficeWithTheBestClimateInTheWorld
YouTube - @TheCanaryIslandsENG
The lucky winner will be chosen by a jury made up of five members, including experts in remote working and in tourism marketing, and will be announced on June 30th on the Canary Islands social media channels. All competition participants will have exclusive access to the Remote Talent Directory, a tool to connect freelancers and remote workers with professionals and companies residing in the Canary Islands. This tool will be shared with co-working and co-living spaces located in the Archipelago, as well as companies and professionals open to work with remote workers from all over Europe. Full competition details can be found at www.remoteworkerswanted.com.
The Canary Islands is a haven for digital nomads looking for a great work-life balance. The Archipelago has always offered high internet speed, better than the European average, which is set to become even faster with the introduction of 5G. With a climate of endless summer, thirty natural parks and protected spaces, biosphere reserves stretching to 60% of the Archipelago’s terrain, five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, world-class beaches and an array of original cultural activities, the Canary Islands has so much to offer outside of working hours.
Digital nomads choose Tazacorte, La Palma, for its tranquillity, Corralejo in Fuerteventura, for its beaches, or Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria when they want to pair natural beauty with a bustling city.
José Juan Lorenzo, Managing Director of Canary Islands Tourism, explains “We will look for the best remote worker to develop your project from the Islands. We intend for these teleworkers to compete for a position - which will be published as a job offer on Linkedin - to develop their project from the Canary Islands with travel expenses, co-living spaces, co-working and complementary activities paid for a maximum period of six months,”.
In 2020, the Canary Islands announced a plan to accommodate and promote remote working in the Archipelago, with the launch of the Office with the Best Climate in the World campaign. This campaign allocated €500,000 to attract over 30,000 remote workers to the Canary Islands within a decade, with their stays lasting between three to six months.
“Attracting remote workers will enrich the structure of the Canary Islands tourism model and be an opportunity to rejuvenate the destination and refresh the brand, in addition to attracting highly qualified professionals. Teleworkers enjoy a longer stay and spend more at their destination, which will have a direct impact on the entire Canary Islands economy,” explains Yaiza Castilla.
The interest in the Canary Islands as a remote working base has already exceeded expectations and the Government of the Canary Islands recently announced that it now estimates the Archipelago will reach 30,000 digital nomads in the next five years and not ten, as initially planned.
The Canary Islands is one of Ireland & the UK's favourite holiday destinations, and, with a subtropical climate, the islands boast 4,800 hours of daylight per year and average temperatures of 23C in summer and 19C in winter, we can’t think of a better destination to choose as a remote working base.
Competition terms and conditions apply. This project is 85% co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER). For further details, please visit www.remoteworkerwanted.com
IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jhuf8sz0nlesa5w/AAB5MqbTq_MlHHqsPoS3KwBGa?dl=0
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZBUOhY-OBYI
