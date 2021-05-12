Afri-X and DigiShares Bring Tokenization to Africa

DigiShares - White Label Tokenization Platform for Real Assets

DigiShares has licensed its tokenization platform to Afri-X under a white-label business arrangement.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiShares is proud to announce its partnership with Afri-x.com to deliver the power of tokenization to Africa. DigiShares has licensed its tokenization platform to Afri-X under a white-label business arrangement.

Commenting on the launch of the Afri-x.com platform, Tsolo Makara, CEO said, “It’s a proud moment for us as Afri-x.com as this signals the moment when everyday people can have a legitimate seat at the table of opportunity in Africa. Prime opportunities have traditionally been out of reach for the majority but that changes today through the power of tokenization. We are excited about the road ahead."

The platform is going live with raise opportunities in property, logistics, beverages as well as biomass production. These raises represent an initial $ 80 million ( ZAR 1.1 billion) requirement with a further pipeline of $ 200 million (ZAR 2.8 billion) due to be announced in 90 days. The excitement about this moment lies in the fact that participation in these opportunities starts from as little as $ 4 (ZAR 60) per token. For project and company owners, this represents an excellent additional source of funding while significantly reducing barriers to entry for investors.

The size of the investment opportunity in Africa has never been in doubt. What has traditionally driven reluctance has been the real and perceived risks in investing in Africa. Blockchain technology together with smart contract innovation go a long way to mitigate that risk for local and international investors all for a fraction of the cost.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares states, “This is exactly why blockchain was invented and why it adds a lot of value. Together with Afri-X we are able to fractionalize investments into attractive opportunities and assets that are not normally available to small investors. This enables us to democratize the access to investments and to create equal opportunity for small investors to diversify and protect their funds. We look forward to launch the projects with Afri-X”.

About Afri-X

Afri-X sits at the intersection between transformational businesses and other entities needing growth capital and Investors who can participate by buying from as little as 1 token.

By positioning Afri-X as the premier tokenization platform in Sub-Saharan Africa, the opportunity exists to deliver significant value to all stakeholders while leaving a lasting positive impact in the territories that the platform operates in.

See more here: www.afri-x.com

About DigiShares

DigiShares is a white label solutions provider for security token issuance and corporate management. The platform works with asset managers, investment fund managers, real estate developers, renewables project developers and other companies seeking more efficient ways of raising capital and managing investors.

See more here: https://www.digishares.io

Press contact: info@digishares.io



