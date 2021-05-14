R4G Launches Meaningful Funding Service for Talented Kids in Elite Travel Teams
We Created a Meaningful Travel Funding Service to Help Moms Support Their Talented Athletic Kids #supportmoms #talentedkids #elitetravelteams www.EliteTravelTeams.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #findtalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is rewarding referral participation with travel funding savings to help moms support kids in elite sports teams.
Recruiting for Good launches meaningful service helping moms save money on Elite Travel Teams to support talented athletic boys and girls.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Is your kid destined for greatness, passionate for sport, and ready to go the distance? We would love to help fund their travel."
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $2500 travel savings for national and international team trips.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love supporting talented boys and girls in all sports and helping sweet moms too."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname). The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear to follow their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed drawing; and earned reward. Making the Contest a Sweet Pay It Forward Experience for Kids!
