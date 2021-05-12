Bisk and University of Dubai Partner for Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing Program
Online program first of its kind for universityTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced its partnership with University of Dubai (UD) to launch a milestone online diploma program.
The engagement of Bisk for the development of an online professional diploma in Digital Marketing is a major initiative for UD as it represents the first fully online program offered by the University. UD and Bisk designed the program to enhance the skill set of professionals looking to refresh or expand their digital marketing skills to stay relevant in today’s marketplace. To meet high market demands and institution goals, UD pivoted to remote learning for its students across the United Arab Emirates and Middle East.
“As we have seen in many other parts of the world, the UAE is increasingly embracing online learning as a preferred mode of education and training,” said Dr. Vidya Nandagopal, Director of Center for Executive Development at the University of Dubai. "Digital marketing is a dynamic and changing field, and Dubai is a hub for innovation. Marketing professionals are constantly challenged to communicate in creative ways that leverage new tools, technologies and techniques. Our online professional diploma is designed to help individuals keep their organizations at the forefront of the market.”
“The last year accelerated the need for online learning and challenged misconceptions that have existed in the region,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “This initiative between University of Dubai and Bisk will help to establish a benchmark of quality, with standards that are evident in the best programs around the world. Bisk is honored to be chosen by University of Dubai in this endeavor.”
The online program further expands Bisk’s international footprint in markets such as the Middle East and India, delivering programs in high-demand, industry-relevant subjects.
The UD program is set to launch fall 2021.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About University of Dubai
University of Dubai is a leading academic institution in the UAE owned by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. University of Dubai is well known for its industry interface and international alliances in addition to providing quality education in business, engineering and IT in the UAE.
