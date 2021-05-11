Bridge Replacement Project Begins This Week on SB Route 11 in Chambersburg, Franklin County

Two-bridge project includes preservation work on WB Route 30 bridge in the borough

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on southbound Route 11 in Chambersburg Borough is set to begin Thursday, May 13.

This project includes the replacement of a single span concrete arch carrying southbound Route 11 over Falling Spring Branch with a composite prestressed concrete adjacent plank beam bridge. This work also includes minor approach paving, minor drainage improvements, and utility relocations.

A long-term lane restriction will be in place. One lane of traffic will be open for the duration of the project. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is the second part of a two-bridge project that included preservation work on the single span prestressed I-beam bridge that carries westbound Route 30 over Conococheague Creek, just west of southbound Route 11. Work on the Route 30 bridge was completed today.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,873,447 project.

Work is expected to be completed by November 18, 2021.

