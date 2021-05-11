Detour Lifted on Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in Lebanon County Section of road was closed for curve realignment

​Harrisburg, PA – A detour has been lifted on a section of Route 241 (Colebrook Road) in North Cornwall and West Cornwall townships, Lebanon County. The road was closed in April from Creekside Drive to just north of Mill Road for an S-curve realignment project.

Mill Road was closed at the intersection of Route 241 for the realignment work but is now open.

Paving is scheduled to begin on this section of Route 241 next week. This part of the project, which will take about two weeks to complete, will be done at night under flagging.

This project also includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 241 and Rocherty Road. This work will begin at a future date. An updated press release will be issued prior to the beginning of this phase of the project.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018