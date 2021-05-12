Give Your New Grad the Gift of Protection and Organization for Laptops, Tech, and Other Gear
As New Grads Prepare for Life after School, Mobile Edge Protective Laptop Cases and Bags Offer Peace of Mind
Students are the backbone of the future. Now that they’re graduating, Mobile Edge is proud to offer the tools they need for the next steps in their schooling and careers. ”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even during these COVID times, more than 3.7 million high school graduates and 4 million college graduates are about to get their diplomas as the school year wraps up. As those graduates embark on their next venture, they will need to organize, protect, and store their tech as they go mobile. Mobile Edge provides graduates peace of mind with their award-winning, innovative, and stylish protective laptop cases, laptop bags, and backpacks for students and executives — plus a wide range of accessories, including mobile power.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Students are the backbone of the future,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “Throughout their school years, parents, caregivers, and teachers have given them the tools they need to succeed. Now that they’re graduating, Mobile Edge is proud to offer the tools they need for the next steps in their schooling and careers.”
From gaming to office settings to working from home, graduates need mobile power and lots of it to stay connected and productive. Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles. This power bank delivers an incredible 85 watts of power and features a universal AC outlet, which means your graduate won’t need any special adapters.
For their less power-needy devices, the 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank can charge 2 to 3 USB devices simultaneously, making it an ideal portable backup power charger for smartphones, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets and speakers, wearable devices, drones, or practically any other USB device.
For graduates whose work or play requires travel, they can rest assured that both of these power banks are lightweight, compact, and durable, so they can go practically anywhere, including airplane carry-on. Both meet carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries, with the Core Power AC USB charger at the maximum watt-hours allowed by the FAA.
• See other Mobile Edge accessories, including wireless chargers and personal productivity items.
To help graduates organize and protect their gear, Mobile Edge offers a wide range of full-featured protective laptop bags, laptop cases, and backpacks designed with students in mind. Each comes with a lifetime guarantee and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Some of our most popular include:
SmartPack Backpack—This no-nonsense, ergonomically-designed, and super lightweight backpack is a smart solution for students and recent grads. It features dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. It’s available in eight colors, plus a special edition made from a premium ‘graphite’ nylon for a distinctive, edgy look.
Core Gaming Backpack—This award-winning backpack isn’t just for gamers. Busy students and young professionals love it too for its style and ample storage for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Plus, it features numerous pockets and compartments for power accessories, cords, and headphones, and more.
Express Backpack 2.0—This roomy backpack is ideal for carrying laptops up to 16 inches with room to spare for books, files, and accessories, as well as an integrated tablet pocket. It’s available in seven colors.
ECO Laptop Messenger—This all-natural, cotton canvas, environmentally friendly messenger style laptop bag is popular with busy students, especially commuters. It’s available in black, navy blue, charcoal, and olive.
SlipSuit Sleeves—Made of water-resistant EVA material with reinforced corners, these sleeves are designed to be carried like a briefcase or slipped into a larger protective case. They come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit PC laptops and Apple MacBooks.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
