Governor Newsom Statement on Death of San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective 5.11.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

On May 10, 2021, Detective Benedetti was fatally shot while San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were serving a search warrant at a residence in the City of San Luis Obispo.

Detective Benedetti, 37, was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement. He joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012, after having served for four years with the Atascadero Police Department.

He is survived by his wife, Grace, and two young daughters.

In honor of Detective Benedetti, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

