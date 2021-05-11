Changes to camping at Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area

Laramie -

Due to extensive resource damage and overcrowding issues, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is changing camping rules at the popular Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area. Changes go into effect on May 15 and will enforced during the Memorial Day weekend. Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area (PAA), located seven miles south of Guernsey and nine miles northeast of Wheatland along the Laramie River, is extremely popular with campers, especially around summer holidays. Its popularity has resulted in overcrowding and damages to vegetation from vehicles. To address these issues, the limit for overnight camping at Grayrocks Reservoir PAA will be reduced from seven days to five days. “The change will help alleviate crowding while giving everyone a chance to camp in prime spots,” said Jerry Cowles, Game and Fish Laramie Region habitat and access supervisor. The areas where visitors can camp will also be redefined. Gate 9, which is the next gate east of the easternmost boat ramp, will be designated as a “No camping area.” “The area near Gate 9 has seen the most damage due to the vast amount of vehicle use,” Cowles said. “Also, the grounds provide crucial access to water for livestock, and we know they will not approach to drink when campers are present.” Signs will be installed on the Grayrocks property to alert campers of the changes and designated closed areas. Grayrocks Reservoir supplies cooling water for the Laramie River Power Plant. Basin Electric Power Cooperative owns the reservoir and has a cooperative agreement with the Game and Fish to manage the property as a public access area. The department manages more than 200 public access areas across the state for fishing, hunting, camping and other recreational opportunities. These areas are maintained and funded through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses. “Game and Fish and the Basin Electric Power Cooperative and want to make Grayrocks PAA a safe place for all users, and these changes will improve the enjoyment for everyone,” Cowles said. For more information, contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -