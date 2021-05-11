Public Chapter 86 (2021), effective July 1, 2021, amends the sales and use tax definition of tangible personal property to specifically exclude certain pipeline and railroad components upon installation. For more information, please read important notice #21-06.
You just read:
Important Notice Posted: Sales & Use Tax: Pipeline and Railroad Components
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.