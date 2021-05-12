Benefit Advisors Network Announces Human Resource Experts for Canadian Market
On the Heels of the Canadian Launch, Two HR and HCM Subject Matter Experts Named to BAN Canada
Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), the premiere international network of independent employee benefit firms, has named two veteran subject matter experts to serve as Human Capital Management (HCM) and Human Resource (HR) experts for BAN Canada.
— Perry Braun, Executive Director, BAN
HRPrimed CEO and Chief HR Consultant, Darcy Michaud, will serve as Human Capital Management Director for BAN Canada, working with agencies and their clients when they require Canadian HR expertise. Michaud will also provide his to expertise via blogs, newsletter content, and conference and webinar presentations.
With 25 years of experience and a Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL), Michaud spent the majority of his career as a senior administrator in the public sector, also serving on multiple municipal and provincial boards before moving to the private sector 10 years ago. He served as the Senior Advisor and Consultant for one of the largest HR consulting firms in Canada, before launching HRprimed in 2016. He is an expert in HR and employment legislation in every jurisdiction in Canada, with a specialty in employment law, compliance, and human rights matters.
BAN’s current Director of Human Capital Management Services, Bobbi Kloss, will expand her role, serving as an additional HCM and HR expert on the U.S. side. With more than 20 years of Human Resource Generalist and executive-level Human Capital Management experience, Bobbi oversees all HR-related functions for BAN internal practices and has a deep understanding of the increasingly complex and diverse HR industry. Bobbi also provides her expertise to BAN’s employee benefit brokerage members as well as their employer clients, initiating proactive, strategic compliance practices which help limit their exposure to potential liabilities. She is a nationally-recognized expert, regularly quoted and used as a resource for a variety of publications, including SHRM, HR Executive, BenefitsPro, and NAHU.
“We are excited to welcome Darcy as our Canadian HR expert and thrilled Bobbi will be increasing her existing role with BAN to now provide additional HCM resources to the Canadian market,” says Perry Braun, Executive Director, Benefit Advisors Network. “Darcy and Bobbi represent the “best of the best” HCM and HR experts in the U.S. and Canadian markets and we are pleased we are able to offer their skills and expertise to our members and their employer clients.”
“We recognize the HR and benefits industries have become extremely complex with many components,” continues Braun. “This is why we continually strive to provide key experts, like Darcy and Bobbi, who possess the skills, training, and intuition to help business not just “get by,” but thrive long-term.”
In April, BAN launched in the Canadian market, with Owen & Associates and The Leslie Group becoming the first two members based in Canada. BAN intentionally limits membership to top-tier firms only. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow, thrive, and succeed.
About BAN
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 443-621-7690
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com