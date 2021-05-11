Five Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 19th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 19th judicial district, which includes Montgomery and Robertson counties. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Jill Bartee Ayers to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Middle Section.

The applicants are:

Robert T. Bateman

Carl Daniel Brollier, Jr.

Max D. Fagan

Nathaniel Ray Flinchbaugh

Joseph P. Weyant

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT at the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse, located at One Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040, in the Commission Chambers.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing in the Commission Chambers of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9 a.m. CDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

All visitors who want to attend the hearing at the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse must check-in with building security, provide a valid government-issued ID, mention that they are present to observe the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Public Hearing and follow all building-mandated COVID-19 protocols for admission to the building.

If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.