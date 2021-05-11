St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A402066

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/11/21 at approximately 1227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Damion Gage

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover where the operator left on foot. Troopers located the operator and identified him to be Damion Gage. Further investigation revealed that Gage had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Gage was arrested and processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Gage was issued citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 05/31/21 at 0800 to answer to the charge of DUI. Gage was subsequently lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility by Probation & Parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury

MUG SHOT: Included

