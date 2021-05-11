Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402066

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/11/21 at approximately 1227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Road, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Damion Gage                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover where the operator left on foot. Troopers located the operator and identified him to be Damion Gage. Further investigation revealed that Gage had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Gage was arrested and processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Gage was issued citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 05/31/21 at 0800 to answer to the charge of DUI. Gage was subsequently lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility by Probation & Parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 at 0800          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury    

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

