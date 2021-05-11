St. Johnsbury Barracks // DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402066
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/11/21 at approximately 1227 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Road, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Damion Gage
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover where the operator left on foot. Troopers located the operator and identified him to be Damion Gage. Further investigation revealed that Gage had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Gage was arrested and processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks. Gage was issued citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 05/31/21 at 0800 to answer to the charge of DUI. Gage was subsequently lodged at the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility by Probation & Parole.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.