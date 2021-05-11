St. Albans Barracks// Driving with a suspended license - criminal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201068

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT #: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021 at approximately 1639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 36 near S-curves – East Fairfield

VIOLATION: Driving with a suspended license - criminal

ACCUSED: Larry Garrow Jr.

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/24/2021 at approximately 1639 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed Larry Garrow Jr, 33 years old of Richford, operating a motor vehicle on a public highway, Route 36.

Subsequent investigation revealed Garrow is under criminal suspension. After a short stint attempting to locate Garrow, he was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 05/24/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No