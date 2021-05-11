St. Albans Barracks// Driving with a suspended license - criminal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201068
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper. A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT #: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021 at approximately 1639 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 36 near S-curves – East Fairfield
VIOLATION: Driving with a suspended license - criminal
ACCUSED: Larry Garrow Jr.
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/24/2021 at approximately 1639 hours, Vermont State Troopers observed Larry Garrow Jr, 33 years old of Richford, operating a motor vehicle on a public highway, Route 36.
Subsequent investigation revealed Garrow is under criminal suspension. After a short stint attempting to locate Garrow, he was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on 05/24/2021 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No