BGADF LOGO $BGADF Results 1 $BGADF Results 2 $BGADF Results 3 BGADF Results

Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGADF) may prove to be a Large Gainer. Precious Metals are a focal point of all Portfolios

Brigadier Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:BGADF)

With Picachos 1ST diamond drill program concluded, BGADF has a robust dataset to plan the next phase of exploration. it is truly an exciting time to take a closer look at this aspect of the Property” — Rob Birmingham, President & CEO

THORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Company may prove to be a Large Gainer very soon and for Good Reason……… Precious Metals will always be a focal point of a Portfolio and Investing in Gold and Silver is a necessity.Gold and Silver Exploration Co. Brigadier Gold (Stock Symbol: BGADF) is now a Reporting Company with OTC MarketsBGADF sees Steady Progress at their Gold & Silver Mining Property in MexicoExperienced New CEO Appointed and Company Finances Strengthened Proven Precious Metals and Minerals Properties Under Development.- Program Fully Funded with $4.2 Million Raised to Date.- Phase 2 of Current Sample Drilling Project Nearing Completion.- Closing of $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement.- Debt Settlement Completed, Retiring $100,000 of IndebtednessBrigadier (Stock Symbol: BGADF) is pleased to provide a summary of the recently completed phase-one exploration program at it Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). In total 5057 metres of diamond drill was completed in 50-holes across eleven different prospects on the Property, most of which were never previously drill tested. Remaining assays are anticipated to be received in June.Phase-one Drilling Highlights:- San Agustín past-producing gold mine with a principal result of 7.45 g/t gold and 51 g/t silver across 7 metres in DH-BRG-001. Significant widths andgrades were intercepted in several holes from San Agustín.- San Antoñio historic gold-copper mine with 12.62 g/t gold and 78 g/t silver with 4.5% copper across 0.8 metres in DH-BRG-026.- La Gloria historic gold mine with values of 10.65 g/t gold across 1 metre in a larger interval of 2.29 g/t gold across 8 metres in DH-BRG-028Rob Birmingham, President & CEO, comments, "With Picachos' first ever diamond drill program concluded, Brigadier now has a robust dataset from which to plan the next phase of exploration. Over the course of the last eight months, exploration efforts have produced several high priority targets which the Company intends to follow up on, including a copper and base metals porphyry on the North end of the Picachos Project. With copper reaching all time high's, it is truly an exciting time to take a closer look at this aspect of the Property."Assays are still pending for 518 metres of drilling completed in phase-one, most of which is from a 3-hole fence drilled across El Placer Norte where underground sampling returned grades of up to 12.79 g/t across the Huarache Vein. Perhaps more significantly, a surface trench across the El Placer trend returned values of 0.5 g/t gold across 65 metres in BRG-117154. This was followed by 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold in adjacent trench BRG-117146.Further indications of a possible bulk tonnage gold target were returned from trench BRG-26892 with values of 1.07 g/t gold across 6 metres from a newly discovered mineralized outcrop of porphyritic rhyolite on the Santa Elena ridge, about 850 metres southwest of Garabato and 750 metres north of El Placer Norte.A copper porphyry target with associated base metals was confirmed in the northwestern part of the Property where approximately 350 metres of semi-continuous hand trenching on Line 2569200 uncovered sericitic alteration with values mainly greater than 240 ppm molybdenum (Mo) with up to 0.22% Mo across 6 metres. These results confirm the bedrock source for overlying Mo-in-soil results of up to 456 ppm Mo. This anomaly is about 400 hectares in size and is roughly defined by soil samples at 50 metre spacing on survey lines spaced 400 metres apart. Sericite with molybdenite is interpreted to represent part of a hydrolytic alteration shell around a buried porphyry system.Brigadier has 17.7 line kilometres of first-order geochemical anomalies for gold, copper and molybdenum outside the drilled areas that merit systematic mapping and trenching. A portion of these have been selected for near-term work this summer. Access routes for heavy equipment have been surveyed both to Garabato and to the porphyry area. The Company is considering an airborne geophysical survey to better understand both faulting and intrusions related to mineralization.Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.National Instrument 43-101 DisclosureThe technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.AppendixResults Table for Q1 2021. DL = Detection Limit. True widths for drill holes (DH) are not estimated as most of the intercepts are from veins and stockworks in the early stages of exploration. Trenches are cut orthogonal to the structures, and trench width = true width.Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.About Brigadier Gold LimitedBrigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.For further information, please contact:Brigadier Gold LimitedRobert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officerrob@brigadiergold.caLeah Hodges, Corporate Secretary(604) 377-0403DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Brigadier Gold (TSXV: BRG | US: BGADF | Frankfurt: B7LM) On The Crest Of A Mexican Gold Renaissance