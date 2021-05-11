Public invited to virtual trumpeter swan programs on May 15
As part of Wings and Wetlands Weekend, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with O'Brien County Conservation Board to give two virtual swan programs on May 15.
9:30 a.m.- General swan presentation followed by a 20-minute panel discussion/questions/answers. David Hoffman (Iowa DNR), Anna Buckardt Thomas (Iowa DNR) and Margaret Smith (Trumpeter Swan Society)
11 a.m.- Trumpeter Swan research updates (Anna Buckardt Thomas)
Both presentations will be presented via zoom and is limited to the first 1,000 participants.
