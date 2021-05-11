I-376 Overnight Ramp Closures Continue this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnights of I-376 ramps at various interchanges in North Fayette, Robinson and Moon townships, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 11-13 weather permitting.

Ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night according to the following schedule:

Tuesday night, May 11

Wednesday night, May 12

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Robinson Town Centre Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

Thursday night, May 13

Crews will conduct joint repair work. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Summit Park Drive On-ramp to westbound I-376

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

From Route 60 (Steubenville Pike), turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward the Airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

End detour

Robinson Town Centre On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Summit Park Drive, take the westbound I-376 ramp toward the airport

Take the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) off-ramp

From the off-ramp, bear right toward Cliff Mine Road

Take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

Follow I-376 eastbound back to the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard interchange

End detour

Montour Run Road On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn left onto Park Manor Boulevard

Follow Park Manor Boulevard to Montour Run Road

End detour

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #