Wahsega Awarded TIPS Contract for Active Shooter Safety
Schools, healthcare, and government agencies can save time and money on equipment from Wahsega to implement their Active Shooter emergency preparedness plans.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mass-notification and Safety IoT company, Wahsega has been awarded TIPS contracts Fire, Firearm, and Active Shooter Safety and Security Solutions (21020401) and Emergency Responder Supplies, Equipment and Services (210102). With TIPS contracts; schools, government agencies, and healthcare institutions can use competitively procured purchasing contracts to avoid delays caused by the RFP and bidding process. This is in addition to Technology Solutions Products and Services(200105) and Security Systems Products and Services(200203) previously awarded. Wahsega currently has 4 available contracts with TIPS procurement and pricing.
"The most effective active shooter preparedness plan is one that is put in place long before trouble occurs. TIPS helps our Members be able to do just that with our Fire, Firearm, and Active Shooter Safety and Security Solutions Contract. We’ve awarded highly qualified vendors, such as Wahsega, that can compliantly provide the products and services our Members need to be prepared now. By utilizing this contract, TIPS Members can focus on putting their Active Shooter plan in place now without the delay and extra cost of the procurement process."
–Whitley Allen, Program Manager at TIPS
To address Active Shooter Safety and Emergency Responder Communications, Wahsega offers the Carina platform, a comprehensive emergency notification solution that automatically alerts safety personnel in the event of an active shooter with the press of a panic button. Panic buttons, as a part of the Carina platform, can be installed discreetly under a desk or counter, in the wall, or anywhere in the building to protect human life. If a panic button is activated, a 2-way voice call is initiated to the security officer with the caller’s location. Once the threat is confirmed, the security officer can quickly initiate lockdown protocols. In addition, administrators can initiate lockdown protocols with one push of a button.
Wahsega worked with Glen Lake Schools to create their active shooter preparedness protocol. Read the Active Shooter case study.
In the case of other building-related issues, Carina’s Safety IoT solution will alert personnel and provide a location for a streamlined safety response, including your building’s physical door security, gas and water leaks, and air quality. Designed for emergency communications and prevention; the Carina platform is easy to install, easy to configure, and is “always-on,” even during power outages.
“We can now offer the most competitive pricing and save time for school districts, local government agencies, healthcare and educational institutions, and other religious and non-profit service organizations to provide active shooter safety and communications equipment for emergency responders.” – Joey Gullo, Vice President of Sales at Wahsega
As schools, government agencies, and organizations are urgently looking to address Active Shooter safety, a TIPS awarded vendor agreement makes it simpler for the members to use competitively procured purchasing contracts and avoid the additional expense and delay inherent in the traditional RFP and bidding process. Membership is free and available in all 50 states.
Who can be a member of TIPS:
● K-12 school districts
● Charter Schools
● Colleges and Universities (State and Private)
● Cities and Municipalities
● Counties and Parishes
● State Agencies
● Emergency Services Districts
● Non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service
● Other entities with legislated purchasing/bidding requirements
Learn more about Wahsega’s competitively priced Safety IoT and mass notification products that help organizations prepare for active shooter and emergency communications at www.wahsega.com.
About TIPS
TIPS provides a proven process to eliminate purchasing related stress for governmental entities. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative, TIPS offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. TIPS is housed at and managed by the Region 8 Education Service Center located in Pittsburg, Texas.
The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS)
4845 Highway 271 North
Pittsburg,TX 75686
Telephone: (866) 839-8477
E-mail: tips@tips-usa.com
About Wahsega
Wahsega offers a next-generation mass notification and safety IoT platform called Carina. The Carina platform protects people and buildings by linking device management with building intelligence all through a single dashboard. Through the use of Carina intelligent devices, you can get the message out to everyone in and around your building during an emergency.
All Wahsega products are designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA. For more information visit www.wahsega.com.
Contact Information:
Wahsega
5185 Shiloh Road
Cumming, GA 30040
+1 (888) 509-2379
www.wahsega.com
Rachel Coonley
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
email us here