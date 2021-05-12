MeetAmi integrates AmiPRO with Gemini to deliver Canada’s first fully compliant digital asset investment platform
The strategic partnership enables advisors access to a comprehensive technology solution for managing and investing in Digital Assets
The AmiPRO-Gemini solution is the first step in the evolution of MeetAmi to provide a comprehensive platform for advisors to invest in Digital Assets for their clients”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”) is pleased to announce they have partnered with Gemini Trust Company LLC (“Gemini”) to deliver a bespoke turnkey liquidity and custody solution for wealth advisors, portfolio managers and multi-family offices in Canada to directly invest in Digital Assets, including bitcoin and ether. The integration between the AmiPROTM platform and Gemini’s exchange and custody technology creates the first and only fully compliant platform in Canada empowering advisors to meet the growing demand and to directly hold Digital Assets in the investment portfolios of their clients.
“The AmiPRO-Gemini solution is the first step in the evolution of MeetAmi to provide a comprehensive platform for advisors to invest in Digital Assets for their clients,” states Hashim Mitha, MeetAmi’s CEO. “We are excited to partner with Gemini, a leading technology provider in the Digital Asset market, and look forward expanding the strategic alliance to expose more investment opportunities to investors in Canada.”
MeetAmi’s mission is to bring Digital Asset investing tools to market starting with their flagship product, AmiPRO. This technology platform is purpose-built, leverages best of breed technologies and provides an easy-to-use tool to manage multiple clients from a single dashboard. Powering AmiPRO is a compliance and reporting engine that manages a firm’s supervisory and compliance workflows, enabling firms to align their Digital Asset practice workflows with their existing business models. It also provides access to the AmiPRO Digital Asset ShelfTM which offers advisors exposure to a variety of digital and tokenized investment opportunities.
Gemini is a leading provider of trust and custody services in Canada. The firm already works with many of the Canadian ETF’s launched this year and complies with Canadian National Regulatory guidelines.
“We are delighted to support MeetAmi on the launch of their Digital Asset investing platform. Gemini's custody and liquidity infrastructure enables us to support projects in Canada and we look forward to expanding our efforts with our integration to AmiPRO," said David Abner, Global Head of Business Development, Gemini.
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that is building AmiPRO™, the first Digital Asset investing platform in Canada which includes the essential services, software platform and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. It is also creating AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf™, a curated Digital Asset ecosystem of vendor solutions that can be accessed through the AmiPRO platform. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at amipro.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
About Gemini Trust Company
Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini) is a cryptocurrency platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn more than 40 cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin, Zcash and more. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the New York Banking Law. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to empower the individual through crypto. To learn more, visit https://gemini.com
