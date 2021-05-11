LEARN HOW WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES HELP PROVIDE BROADBAND ACCESS TO RURAL AREAS AT MAY 20 TECH CONNECT MEETING
TEAMSOS CEO Lawrence McNutt, Advanced Communications Consultant Brian McDermott to Speak @ Event Hosted by Modesto Chamber, Bay Valley Tech, Sierra Valley SBDC
We provide innovative technology solutions that enhance businesses and the lives of people everywhere, whether you’re in large cities or rural areas.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEAMSOS’ CEO and Advanced Communications Consultant to speak on rural broadband – what costs are incurred to move out of the city, and how wireless technologies help provide broadband access to rural areas. Additional information will be shared on Seacom, TEAMSOS’ custom lifeguard solution, and the need for construction and IT skills when a custom solution is required. Business professionals and entrepreneurs are invited to attend this month’s virtual networking event on Thursday, May 20, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Lawrence McNutt has been the CEO of TEAMSOS for more than 30 years. With an educational background in aeronautical engineering, McNutt is an entrepreneur who has owned and operated more than 15 businesses and has years of construction building experience. McNutt stated, “We provide innovative technology solutions that enhance businesses and the lives of people everywhere, whether you’re in large cities or rural areas.”
Brian McDermott has been an Advanced Communications Consultant for TEAMSOS for more than six years. He has 30 years’ industry experience, specializing in voice / data / cloud / carrier services, and has multiple industry certificates in technical and sales. He currently sits on the Modesto Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
The Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Bay Valley Tech and Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC) established Tech Connect to expand networking among regional businesses who use digital marketing/technology services and the providers of those services. Tech Connect is open to all local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Previous speakers Tiffany Phillips, social media expert, and Phillip Lan, president of Bay Valley Tech. According to Trish Christensen, Modesto Chamber CEO, “Tech Connect provides a great opportunity for Central Valley businesses to get exposure to the latest technology tools and to learn about our fast-growing local tech ecosystem.”
Tech Connect will be meeting monthly online through Zoom. Spots for this virtual meeting are limited, so don’t miss this month’s opportunity to connect with local technology-minded business leaders and register today at: https://bit.ly/3n1jEf9
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business association, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers in Bay Area/Central Valley cities such as Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Livermore. Bay Valley Tech also develops regional innovation hubs through its collaborations with California State University, the County Office of Education, corporate partners as well as its support for Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech and numerous software developer meetups and K-12 coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success. www.valleysierrasbdc.com
