Public meeting to discuss Furbearing Animal Hunting & Trapping Seasons, and Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

Cody - The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting to visit with those interested in proposed changes to Chapter 4, Furbearing Animal Hunting and Trapping Seasons, and Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons.

The meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody. The public is invited to attend to visit with local Game and Fish personnel and ask questions related to the proposed changes.  

In addition, Game and Fish is hosting several virtual meeting options to discuss regulations. Please visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings for more information.

Written comments on the proposed changes shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/regulations or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan. 

- WGFD -

 

