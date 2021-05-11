230th Sustainment Brigade hosting change of command

SMYRNA, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 230th Sustainment Brigade, headquartered in Chattanooga, will conduct a change of command ceremony near the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m.

Col. John Gobel, the current 230th commander who resides in Nashville, will relinquish command to Col. Christopher Patterson who resides in Ooltewah near Chattanooga.

Gobel served as the commander of the 230th Sustainment Brigade since August 2018. During his command, he led his brigade in supporting Tennesseans throughout the tornado response last March, COVID-19 testing and immunizations, and civil disturbance operations.

Patterson currently serves as the deputy commander and executive officer for the 230th Sustainment Brigade and is the National Program Director of Unified Communications for Sharp Business Systems. He has more than 28 years of military experience.

The 230th Sustainment Brigade is one of 10 sustainment brigades in the Army National Guard. With more than 1,700 personnel across Tennessee, the 230th is responsible for providing maintenance, transportation, and logistical support to all units in the state as well as combat units when deployed.

******MEDIA COORDINATION INSTRUCTIONS******

Media interested in attending must RSVP by calling the 230th Sustainment Brigade at (423) 634-3864 or email Chief Warrant Officer 1 Alana Fields at alana.j.fields.mil@mail.mil. Media will be met at the 8th Avenue Parade Field near building 250 in Smyrna prior to the ceremony. All CDC guidelines will be adhered to.