Infant Surrendered Safely in Under Safe Haven Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

May 11, 2021 – Officials with Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The Caucasian baby girl was born on May 8, 2021 and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was safely surrendered at the Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Spartanburg County DSS took custody of the child.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on June 28, 2021 at 2.00 p.m. in person at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

For more information on the hearing, please contact the Spartanburg County DSS office at 864-596-3001.

# # #

Editor’s note: This is the third Daniel’s Law safe abandonment this calendar year. A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, commonly known as Daniel’s Law, please click here.  For a listing of crisis pregnancy organizations see the brochure.

