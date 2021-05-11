Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Careless and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1201587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Mattuchio                           

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 northbound mile marker 121

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Michael Rubinchuk  (02/06/1976)                                        

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2021 the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a motorcycle that was traveling at a speed 115pmh on Interstate 89 in the Town of Swanton, VT.

 

The operator, Michael Rubinchuk (45) of Burlington, VT was given a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 6, 2021 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent operation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2021 1000 hours         

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

Careless and Negligent Operation

