CASE#: 21A1201587
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mattuchio
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 northbound mile marker 121
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Michael Rubinchuk (02/06/1976)
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10, 2021 the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a motorcycle that was traveling at a speed 115pmh on Interstate 89 in the Town of Swanton, VT.
The operator, Michael Rubinchuk (45) of Burlington, VT was given a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 6, 2021 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2021 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
