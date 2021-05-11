VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1201587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mattuchio

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 northbound mile marker 121

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Michael Rubinchuk (02/06/1976)

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2021 the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a motorcycle that was traveling at a speed 115pmh on Interstate 89 in the Town of Swanton, VT.

The operator, Michael Rubinchuk (45) of Burlington, VT was given a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 6, 2021 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Careless and Negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2021 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Not lodged

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

