The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery is currently undergoing construction. We ask for your patience during this time.
The installation of underground pipe will affect roadways as workers move from the maintenance area to the front of the cemetery shelter. You may find unpaved roads and active construction, dependent upon what area of the cemetery you are visiting.
If you have questions regarding access, please do not hesitate contacting the cemetery office at 301-372-6398.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.