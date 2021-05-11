Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Construction Updates

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery is currently undergoing construction. We ask for your patience during this time.

The installation of underground pipe will affect roadways as workers move from the maintenance area to the front of the cemetery shelter. You may find unpaved roads and active construction, dependent upon what area of the cemetery you are visiting.

If you have questions regarding access, please do not hesitate contacting the cemetery office at 301-372-6398.