Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,633 in the last 365 days.

Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Construction Updates

Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Construction Updates

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery is currently undergoing construction.  We ask for your patience during this time.

The installation of underground pipe will affect roadways as workers move from the maintenance area to the front of the cemetery shelter.  You may find unpaved roads and active construction, dependent upon what area of the cemetery you are visiting.

If you have questions regarding access, please do not hesitate contacting the cemetery office at 301-372-6398.

You just read:

Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery Construction Updates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.