PennDOT Seeks Additional Volunteers for Crawford County Roadside Cleanup Efforts

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the Crawford County Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

“With the warmer weather and increased outdoors activities, people overall of the county are likely becoming more aware of the unfortunate accumulation of litter and debris along roadways,” said Aaron Fox, PennDOT Maintenance Manager for Crawford County. “It is a problem too great for PennDOT is conquer alone, so we are asking community members to partner with us to clean up these conditions.”

The Crawford program currently has 50 groups that have adopted more than 109 miles of roadway. This leaves more than 1,400 additional miles of roadway available for adoptions.

“We could never say enough how important our volunteers in helping keep the roadsides clean. The Knights of Columbus in Linesville is a great example of the impact these volunteer groups make,” Fox said. “They have been cleaning a section of Route 265 for 30 years and this year expanded their service area to encompass more than six and a half miles.”

The Knights of Columbus is one of the 15 groups that have already done their spring clean-up effort, collecting 63 bags of trash. In total, 125 bags of litter have already been gathered from alongside Crawford County roadways.

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. The program currently has over 5,000 participating groups statewide, more than 112,000 volunteers, and 8,000 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Roadways can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs through May 31.

Those interested can sign up for the Crawford County program by going online to www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov. The website includes an online application process, a supplies request form, and an option to notify PennDOT once a collection event has been held. Information is also available by calling the Crawford County Maintenance Office at 814-332-6880.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years. Failure to do so, could lead to termination of the adoption agreement.

Crawford County is also home to some of Pennsylvania’s newly designated Litter Enforcement Corridors. Litter law offenders caught in one of these areas, like the roadways around the Pymatuning and Conneaut Lake areas, face increased fines and community service requirements. Additional information on the corridors is available online at www.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is a map showing the location of the Litter Enforcement Corridors (designated in red) in Crawford County.

