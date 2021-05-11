Unifying Communities: How CoastFi’s Innovative WiFi Renting Model Lends a Helping Hand to Businesses and Individuals
Providing Accessible WiFi for IoT Devices While Helping Americans Earn Supplemental IncomeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the year the nation has had, it is safe to say that everyone could use a helping hand. In today’s social and economic climate, cutting costs is crucial for businesses to thrive, and what is an essential cost that has historically been astronomically high? Data. On the other hand, individuals are actively seeking alternate methods of income to help combat the impact of COVID-19 and the rising cost of living. CoastFi, the nation’s premier “antenna company”, is on a purpose-driven mission to lend a helping hand to both businesses and individuals using their innovative business model.
By harnessing the power of a small hotspot device, CoastFi rents a portion of WiFi from participating individuals, to provide data to businesses using IoT devices. Safe, secure, and unnoticeable throughout the year; the CoastFi Hotspot securely connects directly to each host’s WiFi network using the mobile app (CoastFi App - available for Android & iOS devices), without compromising speed and privacy.
As compensation for renting an unnoticeable portion of WiFi, participants receive $100 per year, with additional compensation for every referral. The small, sleek Hotspot is placed at a window with a clear line of sight to the outside, where the signal is picked up by neighborhood smart devices without driving up electric expenses. Requiring zero maintenance throughout the year, this shared method supports dozens of local businesses that require the use of data to carry out their daily tasks and functions.
“It’s like $100 off your internet bill for the year! No threat of other users logging on. You stick it to your window and plug it into a router. Follow their directions, thats it.” - Arpen, CoastFi User
In the golden age of tech innovation, CoastFi leads the charge by empowering and uniting communities through a shared business model designed to benefit the greater good.
“So simple, nothing to do just plug it in and forget and get paid!” - Paul, CoastFi User
To learn more about CoastFi or apply to host a Hotspot, please visit: https://www.coastfi.com
About CoastFi
CoastFi is a BBB Accredited business founded in New York in 2019 that is building a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of LoRaWAN gateways to provide internet connection for Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. CoastFi aims to provide Internet of Things coverage from Coast to Coast nationwide and be at the forefront of the IoT revolution. CoastFi acts as the affordable “antenna company” for local businesses, providing coverage for IoT devices, pulled from various Hotspot renters in the area. These WiFi renters are compensated $100 per year for hosting a CoastFi Hotspot and can continue to earn supplemental passive income for each referral.
Website
Marcus Arcabascio
CoastFi
+1 888-262-7881
marcus@coastfi.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
CoastFi