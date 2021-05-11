DR. RICHARD SCHILSKY JOINS CLARIIFI MANAGING BOARD

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of ASCO to provide guidance and support to growing precision medicine company

TAMPA, FL, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Richard Schilsky, MD, FACP, FSCT, FASCO, has agreed to serve as a member of the Managing Board of Clariifi, Inc. As a highly respected leader in the field of clinical oncology and former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of ASCO, Dr. Schilsky will lend his extensive experience in patient care, research, and clinical practice to help guide the strategic direction of Clariifi and its precision medicine platform.

Clariifi is developing streamlined solutions to make world class precision medicine expertise accessible to every patient and every practice. Their first product, ClariifiSelectTM, provides doctors and patients with clear medical interpretations of any commercial comprehensive genomic profiling platform and a ranked list of treatment options reviewed by nationally recognized precision oncology experts. The Clariifi pipeline includes further strategies for avoiding extreme toxicities, optimize supportive cancer care, and improve overall clinical efficiency.

“What the team at Clariifi is trying to accomplish is absolutely essential in contemporary cancer care,” said Dr. Richard Schilsky, former CMO and Executive Vice President of ASCO. “The field of precision medicine is complex and the pace at which new discoveries and new clinical evidence come to light is expanding more rapidly than ever. With an ever increasing workload, clinicians need clear, concise treatment recommendations that they can trust are backed by up-to-date clinical evidence and reviewed by experts in the field of genomically targeted medicine.”

Dr. Schilsky has been a leader in precision medicine, launching ASCO’s first prospective clinical trial, the Targeted Agent and Profiling Utilization Registry (TAPUR) Study, which was designed to investigate the efficacy of FDA-approved genomically targeted treatments in patients with advanced cancer. In addition, he led the development of a number of initiatives at ASCO to curate and disseminate the vast amount of data available within the organization to expedite research that could lead to new treatments and better patient care. Most recently, he was instrumental in the creation of high-quality clinical guidance for the treatment of cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Schilsky agreeing to join the Clariifi Managing Board is tremendously validating for what we are trying to do at Clariifi,” said Dr. Howard McLeod, Managing Director. “He has spent 40 years treating patients and advocating for the development and dissemination of evidence-based, accessbile guidance for treating cancer. His knowledge and experience will be a huge asset as we build the Clariifi platform with a goal of democratizing precision medicine and bringing the most cutting edge information available to every practice and every patient.”

Clariifi, LLC

Clariifi is a precision medicine company providing doctors and cancer patients with targeted, actionable treatment recommendations based on the genetic variations specific to their tumor. Clariifi can use the results of any commercially available tumor sequencing test to provide ranked options for FDA-approved treatments, off-label therapy, and clinical trials.

Dr. Richard Schilsky, MD, FACP, FSCT, FASCO

Dr. Richard Schilsky is the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of ASCO, formerly the Chief of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine, and Deputy Director of the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is a highly respected leader in the field of clinical oncology. Dr. Schilsky is a Past President of ASCO and a Past Chair of one of the National Cancer Institute’s Cooperative Groups, Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB). He has served as a member and chair of the NCI Board of Scientific Advisors, as a member of the NCI Clinical and Translational Research Committee, and as a member and chair of the Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA. Dr. Schilsky has served on the editorial boards of many cancer journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology. He presently serves on the editorial board of the New England Journal of Medicine.

For more information, visit www.clariifi.com



