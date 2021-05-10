Pelosi Statement on Biden Administration Banning Discrimination Against LGBTQ Americans in Health

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that anti-discrimination protections in health care extend to LGBTQ Americans, reversing a Trump-era policy:

“Today, the Biden Administration has taken essential and potentially life-saving action to affirm that all people in America have the right to quality, affordable health care – no matter who they are or whom they love. During this time of pandemic and always, it is vital that the most vulnerable have access to care, including LGBTQ Americans, who have long suffered injustice and discrimination that has left them dangerously exposed to health risks.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to greenlight anti-LGBTQ discrimination in health care in the middle of a pandemic was an act of senseless and staggering cruelty, made in blatant defiance of our values and a Supreme Court ruling made just a month prior.

“Congressional Democrats together with the Biden Administration are proud to uphold the equal right of every American to access the care that they need to pursue a life of dignity and health. We must now build on this progress and enact the House-passed Equality Act to fully ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination in our nation.”

