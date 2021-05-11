Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on One Million Affordable Care Act Special Enrollment Period Sign-Ups

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Biden Administration announced that one million Americans signed up for health coverage under an Affordable Care Act special enrollment period.  The Special Enrollment Period will continue through August 15:

 

“Thanks to President Biden’s action, one million more Americans are now enrolled in life-saving health coverage during this pandemic, including many who have lost coverage through no fault of their own.

 

“The surge of enrollment shows the Affordable Care Act’s vital role as a pillar of health and economic security in America, bringing financial stability and peace of mind to millions.  Affordable health care is a matter of life-or-death, particularly during this pandemic, which is why Democrats took action in the American Rescue Plan to dramatically lower the cost of health insurance premiums for people who purchase coverage on their own – and why Democrats will act to make these lower costs permanent. 

 

“While Democrats have forged great progress to defeat the pandemic, we cannot take our foot off the gas.  Congressional Democrats will continue to advance the American Jobs and Families Plans to Build Back Better For The People: strengthening the health, financial security and well-being of hard-working families now and for generations to come.”

 

