J Drive North closed over I-69 for bridge maintenance starting Saturday

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY : Marshall

START DATE: 7 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021

PROJECT: The J Drive North bridge over I-69 will be closed for preventive maintenance work, including deck patching, expansion joint replacements and deep overlay. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-69, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: J Drive North will be closed over I-69 and detoured on 15 Mile Road, L Drive North, and 16 Mile Road for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.