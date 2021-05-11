Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 21A201147

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04-10-21 / 1256 AM

 

LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

 

ACCUSED: Haley Mott                                                                   

 

AGE: 19

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Bridget Eastman

 

AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On April 10, 2021, at 1256 am the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of an altercation at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia. The victim advised that they had been assaulted by Haley Mott, age 19 of St Albans, before she left the area. Mott was later located and issued a citation for simple assault.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE:     May 11, 2021     

 

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N

 

BAIL: N

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

St Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

