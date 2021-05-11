St Albans Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201147
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04-10-21 / 1256 AM
LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Haley Mott
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Bridget Eastman
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 10, 2021, at 1256 am the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of an altercation at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia. The victim advised that they had been assaulted by Haley Mott, age 19 of St Albans, before she left the area. Mott was later located and issued a citation for simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: May 11, 2021
COURT: Franklin Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993