St Albans Barracks / Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201147

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04-10-21 / 1256 AM

LOCATION: Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Haley Mott

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Bridget Eastman

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 10, 2021, at 1256 am the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of an altercation at a residence on Ethan Allen Highway in Georgia. The victim advised that they had been assaulted by Haley Mott, age 19 of St Albans, before she left the area. Mott was later located and issued a citation for simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: May 11, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N