Institute of Virtual Set to Hold #BuildingEventsBack Roundtable Series

We believe that this is once in a career moment to help those at the intersection of events, marketing, and tech significantly change the way experiences and events are produced.”
— Jason Cohen - Executive Director
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world begins it's slow recovery, the Institute of Virtual is turning to industry leaders to join a series of conversations around #buildingeventsback. Beyond Covid-19, the event industry is a bound to remerge stronger than ever, but almost certainly redefined by the emergence and success of #virtualevents.
For it's part, the Institute of Virtual has been hosting a weekly Lunch 'n Learn series, IOV Executive Director, Jason Cohen explains, "We believe that this is once in a career moment to help those at the intersection of events, marketing, and tech significantly change the way experiences and events are produced."
Building on the success of the Lunch 'n Learn series, the Institute of Virtual is set to host a series of roundtable conversations focused on all aspects of #buildingeventsback.


The conversations are expected to cover a range of topics including:
- Crafting conferences and events that are COVID-safe
- What's the definition of hybrid in the modern event landscape?
- Event Production in a world of hybrid and virtual events
- Navigating the new world of hybrid events

To participate the Institute of Virtual invites anyone in the field of events, marketing, meeting planning, and tech to sign up. The first roundtable "What's the biggest challenge you face in 2021?" is scheduled for June 8th at 10 AM ET. Sign-up on the Institute of Virtual website. Space is limited for each discussion.

About the Institute of Virtual: Started in 2020 by the team at NYC Video Pros to provide thought leadership for event, marketing, & technology pros to navigate the new role of virtual in event production.

Seth Bellaff
Institute of Virtual
email us here
