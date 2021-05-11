Montgomery County Sweetens Incentives for COVID-19 Testing with Ice Cream & Cupcake Day
To encourage the Black community in Montgomery County, MD to get tested. Residents will receive free cupcakes and ice cream while supplies last.
As more Americans get vaccinated, Covid-19 testing is still important to protect families. Fit Fathers' goal is to attract residents by providing incentives to make for a more joyful experience.”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 15th, the African American Health Program (AAHP) COVID-19 Response, Fit Fathers, and the “Don’t Stress, Take the Test” campaign will partner with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter for a "friends and family" day event encouraging the Black community in Montgomery County, MD to get tested. Participants will receive the option of a cupcake or ice cream while supplies last in addition to other free resources and giveaways.
— Mike Tucker
As the guidelines loosen on mask-wearing and more people congregate outside, COVID-19 continues to be a significant health concern. Knowing your status, especially those not fully vaccinated can help prevent unknowingly spreading the disease to close family and your community.
WHAT: Don’t Stress, Take the Test - Ice Cream & Cupcake Day
Family COVID-19 testing event offering desserts for those tested, in addition to free groceries, school supplies, and pandemic protection, including a digital thermometer, gloves, and masks. Wraparound resources will be made available to individuals with positive results.
WHEN: Saturday, May 15, 2021
11:00 am – 3 pm
WHERE: IUL Smithville School Museum and Education Center
811 East Randolph Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
WHO: The African American Health Program
The Fit Fathers Foundation
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter
The National Center for Children and Families
WHY: Statistics show a decline in COVID-19 testing across the nation, so AAHP is launching a series of initiatives with Montgomery County to attract more residents to its free testing sites.
For detailed information regarding the free resources, please visit AAHPcovid.com.
The African American Health Program is funded and administered by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services to help eliminate health disparities and improve the number and quality of years of life for African Americans and people of African descent in Montgomery County, MD.
The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) serves as the sponsor for AAHP’s Targeted COVID-19 Response. With 20+ programs throughout the National Capital Region, NCCF’s goal is to empower the larger community to ensure that all of its children, youth, and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members. To find more information on NCCF and its programs, visit www.nccf-cares.org.
Fit Fathers provides fathers, mentors, and role models with the tools needed to involve their families in fitness pursuits, integrated wellness strategies, and smart living while celebrating the true meaning of fatherhood. “Stay active, eat clean, and energize your life” is its transformative mantra. Learn more at www.FitFathers.com.
Mike Tucker
Fit Fathers Foundation
+1 202-487-6453
Important Covid Testing Message from Kimatni Rawlins, Fit Fathers Foundation