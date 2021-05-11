Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Improvement Project Online Public Meeting Tonight

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual public meeting on the Lebanon Church Road Improvement Project.

The project involves widening, resurfacing, and signal upgrades on SR 2040 Section A23 (Lebanon Church Road/Curry Hollow Road) from the intersection of Ceco Drive to 350 feet east of the Brownsville Road intersection for an approximate length of 1.75 miles. The project is situated in West Mifflin, Pleasant Hills, and Baldwin Boroughs in Allegheny County.

Traffic through the construction project is anticipated to utilize a combination of short-term flagging operations and one-lane short term setups. Construction will be limited to nights, weekends, and off-peak hours work.

The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation giving an overview of the project and its impacts as well as provide an opportunity for the public to ask the Project Team questions.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Date: May 11, 2021

Location: Online only, link available online

To join the meeting go online to www.PennDOT.gov/District11 click on Public Meetings/Studies under the District Links header, choose the Allegheny County tile and then select Lebanon Church Road Improvement Project.

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager David Walls P.E. at 412-429-5054 or dwalls@pa.gov .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #