Kenmawr Bridge 45-Day Closure Begins May 17 in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the Kenmawr Bridge in Swissvale and Rankin boroughs, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 17 weather permitting.

A full closure of the Kenmawr Bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks between Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale Borough and 6th Avenue in Rankin Borough will begin at 3 a.m. Monday, May 17. The bridge will remain closed continuously through Thursday, July 1. Crews will conduct roadway tie-in work to the new structure. All bridge traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

North of the Kenmawr Bridge

Take South Braddock Avenue north

Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

Take the ramp to Route 30 East (Exit 78A) toward Forest Hills

Follow Route 30 eastbound to Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township

Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Turn right onto Talbot Avenue

Follow Talbot Avenue to South Braddock Avenue

End detour

South of the Kenmawr Bridge

Take South Braddock Avenue south

Turn right onto Kenmawr Avenue

Kenmawr Avenue becomes Braddock Avenue

Follow Braddock Avenue to East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way

Turn left onto Route 30

Follow Route 30 westbound to I-376 in Forest Hills Borough

Take the ramp toward 376 West 22/30 Pittsburgh/Monroeville

Take the left-hand ramp toward West 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh

From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)

At the traffic signal, turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue

End detour

Once the bridge reopens to traffic motorists will see various lane restrictions through September. Remaining work will include sidewalk improvements, side road work, Port Authority ramp tie-in, and grading and landscaping.

The $12.46 million project includes the replacement of the weight restricted bridge, lane widening, traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Woodstock and South Braddock Avenues, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, sign upgrades, and pavement marking installation.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

