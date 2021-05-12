TraceGains Announces Achievement of SOC 2 Certification
Independent examination confirms TraceGains’ adherence to customer data protection.
TraceGains technology processes millions of transactions per month and is trusted by 40 of the top 100 Food & Beverage brands, making data protection essential to our mission.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, today announced the company completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 1 audit. The SOC 2 compliance confirms TraceGains employs the highest security and confidentiality protocols for its customers.
— Gary Nowacki, TraceGains CEO
Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is a technical audit designed to evaluate an enterprise’s information systems and the effectiveness of its internal controls in ensuring the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer and end-user data. To achieve compliance, software as a service (SaaS) providers must implement and follow strict information security policies and procedures, which a third party then validates.
“TraceGains technology processes millions of transactions per month and is trusted by 40 of the top 100 Food & Beverage brands, making data protection essential to our mission,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Given the sharp increase in cyber threats, we want our community to know their data is safe.”
Armanino LLP, one of the country’s top 25 accounting and consulting firms specializing in the technology industry, conducted the independent audit. The two companies have already begun work to secure a Type 2 certification for TraceGains.
“This comprehensive independent audit confirms our compliance with the global standard for cybersecurity best practices,” TraceGains CTO A.J. Dolan explained. “The certification is the gold standard for SaaS companies that store customer data in the cloud and shows our customers—and their collaborators—that we have robust controls in place to safeguard their data.”
The achievement of compliance with SOC 2 underscores TraceGains’ operational excellence and highlights its commitment and ability to protect customer data.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, TraceGains provides networked innovation, quality, and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
