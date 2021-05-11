Abside Networks Selects Xilinx RFSOC DFE and Versal Devices for its New 5G Massive MIMO Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abside Networks, Inc. a leader in critical private 5G networks solutions, announces the selection of Xilinx Inc., RFSOC-DFE devices and Versal devices for its 5G Massive MIMO product line. “Massive MIMO sub-6GHz FR1 RAN solutions with 32 or 64 active antenna elements present unique challenges in cost and power dissipation. Multiple trade studies we conducted found one ground truth: Xilinx mastery of advanced silicon technology nodes set them apart from other RFIC and ASIC companies. Working with Xilinx parts enables Abside to leverage the low power, integration level, and cost benefits of working with 7nm and 16nm parts in the 5G Radio Units. Xilinx investment in key Intellectual Property for 5G from the antenna to the 7.2 OpenRAN interface, including high-bandwidth RF to digital converters and all the key low power hard-coded Digital Front-End (DFE) blocks, opens the road to Massive MIMO power efficient solutions” says Laurent Perraud, CEO of Abside. Abside will also be incorporating in its Massive MIMO 5G RAN the newly available 7nm Versal AI devices which provide the best in class compute power capability for the demanding parallel processing of 5G beamforming and mMIMO features.
“Abside has a long track record of designing and producing high performance RAN solutions for critical applications. Our collaboration with Abside on the Google Loon program led to trailblazing High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) 4G solutions that have served 500,000 users globally,” says Gilles Garcia, Senior Director Business Lead Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. “With Abside, we will also participate with high performance RAN products targeted for private critical broadband 5G networks.”
Abside’s Massive MIMO solutions 5G RAN solutions are available for immediate pre-order for delivery at the end of 2021.
About Abside Networks
Founded in September of 2012, Abside is a US based designer and manufacturer of 5G RAN and UE solutions and has developed and delivered multiple generations of LTE communications systems. Their mission is to become a world leader in mission critical private 5G Networks. Abside began with specialized designs of custom RF front-ends for 4G LTE base stations for customers deploying commercial networks. Abside then developed its own end-to-end product lines targeting private networks with specialized and non-3GPP 4G LTE products and today domestically produces 5G RAN and UE solutions. Abside Networks is based in Concord, MA, USA. Visit Abside Networks online at www.abside-networks.com.
SOURCE: Abside Networks, Inc.
Media Relations: Douglas Hutchison, +1.513.549.1768, douglas.hutchison@abside-networks.com
Investor Relations: Laurent Perraud, +1.978.393.1975, laurent.perraud@abside-networks.com
