Sweets For Sweeheart Medical Center Workers
National Salvation Army Week inaugurated with candy donation to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center by Women's Auxiliary
CONTACT: Frank Marangos, Director of Communications
Office: (561) 686-3530 / Cell: (561) 702-4698
On May 7th, the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County presented a donation of See’s Candies boxes to Mr. Timothy Howard, Chief Human Resources Officer, who facilitated the distribution of the candy to the front-line nurses, at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center (PBGMC), for Mother’s Day (May 9th). The gesture coincided with the National Salvation Army Week, which started on Mother’s Day. Representing the Women’s Auxiliary were Maria Mamlouk and Margaret Vitale, co-presidents; also present were Skott Burkland, Auxiliary President PBGMC and Sandy Schneider, Corresponding Secretary of the Auxiliary Board at PBGMC; Lucy Ferris and Carol Pumpian, volunteers in the ICU. (Photos Attached)
“It was a pleasure to be with Maria to donate the candy to the nursing staff and to meet a wonderful group of people that are clearly doing what they love and care for those in need,” said Margaret. “We were also glad to meet several of the hospital volunteers, led by Sandy Schneider who unselfishly give their time to the staff and the patients.”
The Women’s Auxiliary, a group of volunteer women, raises funds to support Salvation Army programs that overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services including food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world. The Salvation Army nationally helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.
For more information on becoming a member of the Women’s Auxiliary and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
