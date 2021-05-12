WGP Global Appointed as Strategic Advisor to PortalFunder Ltd.
WGP Global and PortalFunder Ltd. announce that they have formalised an agreement for WGP Global to become the sole Strategic Advisor to the UK company.
LONDON, CENTRAL, ENGLAND, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WGP Global and PortalFunder Ltd. announced today that they have formalised an agreement for WGP Global to become the sole Strategic Advisor to the UK company.
— David Orchard, Co-Founder, WGP Global
PortalFunder Ltd. is a new global investor hub designed to connect funders with projects and generate investment in new opportunities.
“We wanted to find strategic advisors that we knew would be able to amplify our offering” said Richard Elliot-Square, CEO of PortalFunder Ltd.
“That was vitally important for our business model. Furthermore, whomever we chose had to closely align with our values as a company and so we were grateful to be introduced to WGP Global.
"They are renowned for their advisory work and, along with a demonstrable track record in the space, the immediacy of understanding from WGP’s director and co-founder, David Orchard, was one of the key reasons why we were happy to place our faith in them.”
On behalf of WGP Global, David Orchard, said: “We are delighted that PortalFunder Ltd. recognised that WGP Global were the right choice to help move the company forward in its role as sole Strategic Advisor to the business. We will be working closely with Richard Elliot-Square and the team to ensure that PortalFunder Ltd. becomes the go-to space for funders and investors alike.”
