Amelie Zhao Joins WGP Global As Senior Analyst
WGP Global, specialists in all aspects of business, law and finance, have hired Amelie Zhao as a Senior Analyst with a focus on the Chinese markets.
We are delighted to welcome Amelie. Her experience in helping Chinese entrepreneurs to access international markets will be of great value to us. This is a step in the right direction for WGP Global.”LONDON, CENTRAL, ENGLAND, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WGP Global, specialists in all aspects of business, law and finance, have hired Amelie Zhao as a Senior Analyst with a focus on the Chinese and international markets.
— David Orchard, Co-Founder, WGP Global
Zhao has a number of years of experience in the profession, including a previous two-year stint at WGP Global, and has also taken charge of the EMBA admission program at Jiaotong University, as well as being emcee for various international companies and a spokesperson for the Qipao company through which she founded her own Qipao brand named 珍曦旗袍.
“I’m very happy to be returning to WGP Global in the capacity of Senior Analyst. Having worked with co-founders, David and Christopher Orchard, in the past, they are well aware of what I can bring to the company and how my expertise will benefit them. I can’t wait to get started,” Zhao noted.
Co-founder of WGP Global, David Orchard, said: “We are delighted to bring Amelie back to WGP. We worked with her for two years between 2015-2017 before she left to take up a position in China. Her experience in helping Chinese entrepreneurs to access international markets will be of great value to us, and this hire is another step in the right direction for WGP Global.”
WGP Global was conceived in 2009 to combine the founders’ expertise, experience and networks to create what has grown into the WGP Global of today; a multi-generational practice built on traditional values and integrity, complemented by a progressive, modern approach to doing business in a borderless world.
The company is represented by a team of Legal, Compliance and Regulatory experts, captains of industry, diplomats, academics and thought-leaders in geopolitics & international affairs across many industries and specialisms.
For more information or to get in touch, go here: hello@wgp.global. Please also visit WGP Global’s official website: wgp.global.
