Worldsensing appoints Matt Azzopardi Sales Area Manager for Europe

Appointment strengthens Worldsensing’s focus on UK market as Great Britain embarks on major infrastructure projects such as HS2

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Azzopardi joins Worldsensing as Sales Area Manager for Europe

Geotechnical instrumentation sales expert Matt Azzopardi has joined Worldsensing’s rapidly expanding sales team to help the company focus on UK market remote monitoring opportunities.

Azzopardi’s role as Product Sales Area Manager for Europe will see him developing customer relationships across the continent but with a specific emphasis on the UK, which is embarking on an ambitious infrastructure buildout program centered on the HS2 high-speed rail link.

“Matt is highly recognized in the UK geotechnical monitoring world and so he is well placed to help customers improve the safety of their rail and infrastructure projects with our market-leading Loadsensing IoT remote monitoring solution," said Matthieu Laville, Sales Director at Worldsensing.

Based in Surrey, England, Azzopardi joins Worldsensing from the monitoring equipment and services specialist Geotechnical Observations, where he was Sales Director. He has also held senior sales and technical roles at the electronics firms iVolt, Langley-Eco and 8point3LED.

“As a former Worldsensing customer myself, I’ve been impressed with the company’s deep commitment to first-class service,” he said. “Putting the customer first is at the heart of my work ethos and so I feel right at home here with the Worldsensing team.”

Azzopardi’s appointment comes amid growing demand for Worldsensing’s Loadsensing IoT remote monitoring solution, which helps geotechnical teams monitor the safety of critical infrastructures easily and cost-effectively.

“With the constraints brought by Covid, coupled with the business goals to improve safety and productivity levels, remote IoT-based monitoring plays a crucially important role for engineering teams in addressing the challenges of managing safety at hostile working environments and locations such as rail tracks,” said Worldsensing’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Cahill. “Engineering teams all around the world use our Loadsensing range of products and services for decision support to keep the workplace safer and achieve their business goals.”

Underscoring the growing importance of IoT-based, wireless monitoring, in December Worldsensing was awarded €10 million (USD$12 million) in European Investment Bank financing to support further product research and development.

At the same time, Worldsensing has been investing heavily in its global salesforce. In March, Worldsensing augmented its North American commercial team with the addition of seasoned geoscience engineer Tamara Maxwell as a Technical Sales Specialist.

Other recent hires include Cameron Clark, Sales Area Manager for Canada, last November, and Yvan Bonnin, Sales Area Manager of Africa, plus Kelsey Kidd, North American Sales Manager, in September and Leonardo Vidigal, Technical Sales Specialist, in August.

About Loadsensing by Worldsensing

Loadsensing is the leading industrial monitoring solution by IoT pioneer Worldsensing. Loadsensing enables near real-time data acquisition of geotechnical, geospatial and structural sensors as well as remote device, data and network management.

Engineers and experts tasked with industrial asset monitoring can now capture sensor data through Loadsensing edge devices and send information to the cloud for 24/7 connectivity management. With over 1,000 network deployments connecting over 170,000 sensors around the globe, Loadsensing is rapidly becoming the new standard within industries such as mining, construction, and rail.

About Worldsensing

Worldsensing is a global IoT pioneer. Founded in 2008, the industrial monitoring expert works with over 270 engineering partners in more than 60 countries to deploy critical infrastructure monitoring solutions in mining, construction, rail and structural health.

Worldsensing has more than 80 employees and offices in Barcelona, London, Los Angeles and Singapore and investors include Cisco Systems, Mitsui & Co, McRock Capital and ETF Partners, among others.

