Global Pricing Data provider Mintec confirms strategic partnership with Food Industry Software Leader Foods Connected

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global food pricing data and analysis provider Mintec is proud to announce a new integration partnership with Foods Connected, a leading software provider of end to end solutions for Supply Chain, Procurement, Food Safety, Quality and CSR for the food industry. In a powerful step forward for both businesses, the two leading software and data providers will join forces, adding significant value to their respective product offerings. This partnership will harness the rich procurement functionality of the Foods Connected platform along with the data and analytics provided by Mintec to deliver greater real-time market insight to businesses allowing them to compare their own internal performance against independent industry data.

The direct connection between Foods Connected's supply chain management software -which features procurement, trading, planning and logistics solutions - and Mintec's powerful intelligence and pricing data offering 'Mintec Analytics' will allow food businesses across the globe the ability to quickly unlock the value and transparency in their increasingly complex supply chains. By realising optimal pricing outcomes with industry-wide pricing trends and comparison analysis, food companies globally can take advantage of significant cost reductions and ensure evidence-based trading decisions in record time.

At Foods Connected, we pride ourselves on our expertise and our ability to simplify complex tasks for our customers, taking the guesswork and time out of searching for information. As we continue to grow, we are excited to be working with data intelligence experts such as Mintec to better innovate our offering and keep delivering above and beyond for our valued customers.", said Roger McCracken, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Foods Connected.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: "The partnership with Foods Connected will deliver an end-to-end solution to supply chain professionals that helps them better understand their supplier prices. The combination of tools and data will dramatically increase their confidence when sourcing raw materials."

The integration, developed by Foods Connected, will form an important part of the Foods Connected Procurement and Supply Chain product solution.

About Foods Connected:

• Foods Connected is a Supply Chain Management Cloud Software Company founded in Northern Ireland. The software platform, which is highly configurable to individual business's needs, was created and is run by food industry professionals and promotes transparency and connectedness in supply chains allowing for quicker, more impactful evidence-based decisions. The company currently offers over 25 solutions to help those working in the industry do just that. Foods Connected pride itself on offering customers the information they need to find the right supplier, the right product, at the right quality and the right price. They were recently listed in Deloitte Ireland's 'Fast 50' tech companies of 2020.

For more information about Foods Connected, please visit: https://www.foodsconnected.com/

About Mintec:

Mintec is a well-established leader in the space of data and analytics for the food industry, providing independent price data and analysis since 1982. With robust online data and analytics tools, Mintec delivers increased price visibility, improved budget management & greater spend control to the world's largest brands, enabling them to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies. 35 years of experience in global data collection, with 25 million data points released each year, make Mintec the industry's first choice to ensure reduced costs, managed risk and increased efficiency, with maximised margins.

For more information about Mintec, please visit: https://www.mintecglobal.com/



