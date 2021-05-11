Polymer Biomaterial Market Driven By Increased Application In Tissue Engineering

Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are driving the global polymer biomaterials market. Polymers are extensively used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. This is due to their flexibility and versatile properties such as tailoring the damaged tissue's physical, chemical, and mechanical properties by modification of functional groups during synthesis according to the regeneration capability of tissues of the organs. Besides being biodegradable, they offer different geometry and structures, thus meeting the needs of specific tissue engineering applications. These growing applications of polymer biomaterial in tissue engineering is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The polymer biomaterial market consists of sales of polymer biomaterial and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce polymer biomaterial used for enhancing the functionality of tissues and organs that are damaged in various disease therapies. Polymer biomaterials are inert pharmacological substances made up of natural and synthetic origin.

The global polymer biomaterial market size is expected to grow from $47.05 billion in 2020 to $53.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The polymer biomaterial market is expected to reach $93.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

Major players in the polymer biomaterial industry are BASF, Corbion, Zimmer Biomet, Royal DSM, Koninklijke DSM, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Starch Medical, Victrex, W. L. Gore and Associate.

The polymer biomaterial market covered in this report is segmented by type into nylon, silicone rubber, polyester, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride, others, by application into cardiovascular, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, orthopedics, neurological disorders/central nervous system, others, and by nature into natural and synthetic.

