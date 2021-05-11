Ophthalmology Drugs Industry Trends Include New Delivery Systems

Ophthalmology Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmology drugs market research shows that development of new mode of delivery systems is an important trend in the market. Dry eye drug manufacturing companies are attempting to develop dry eye care products in various delivery systems to ensure improved patient compliance and usage along with profitability for the companies. Hence the introduction of new mode of delivery systems such as eye sprays for immediate comfort and improved patient compliance. Eye spray improves eyelids humidification, which serves as a substitute for people avoiding eye drops. For instance, Candorvision unveiled the CALMO Eye Spray, the first free eye preservative spray to be sold in Canada. CALMO Eye Spray repairs and stabilizes the tear film’s lipid layer with its German liposome technology, and thus effectively solves one of the root causes of dry eye syndrome.

The ophthalmology drugs market consists of sales of ophthalmology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmology drugs to treat eye related diseases. The ophthalmology drugs industry includes establishments that produce pharmaceutical drugs to treat glaucoma diseases, anti-inflammatory and tear-stimulating drugs under dry eye medications drugs, and other drugs for treating retinal disorders and allergies. Some of the major ophthalmic drugs include Eylea, Lucentis, Restasis, Vigamox, Azopt, and Lotemax.

Major players covered in the ophthalmology drugs and ophthalmology devices market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Allergan Plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc, and Bayer AG.

The global ophthalmology drugs market size is expected to grow from $22.03 billion in 2020 to $24.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America has the largest ophthalmology drugs market share, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region, accounting for 28%. Africa was the smallest region in the ophthalmic drugs market.

The global ophthalmology drugs market is segmented by type into antiglaucoma drugs, dry eye medication, other ophthalmological drugs (retinal disorders, anti-infectives/allergy), by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, and by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ophthalmology drugs market overview, forecast ophthalmology drugs global market size and growth for the whole market, ophthalmology drugs market segments, and geographies, ophthalmology drugs market trends, ophthalmology drugs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

