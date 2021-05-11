Funding Opportunity: Teaching in Remote/Hybrid Learning Environments Phase 2 – Professional Learning Module Development and Implementation

Teaching in Remote/Hybrid Learning Environments Phase 2 – Professional Learning Module Development and Implementation

RFP Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of Education Policy is seeking proposals for the development and dissemination of professional learning experiences (PLEs). The PLEs will be designed for field-based implementation led by trained professionals. The contractor retained under this RFP will develop and lead a training program on PLE implementation and develop and propose criteria for NYSED to approve qualified entities and/or individuals to deliver PLEs and wraparound services (e.g., peer-to-peer support networks, coaching, mentoring, professional learning communities). At the close of the training program, NYSED will approve qualified entities and/or individuals to deliver ongoing PLEs and wraparound services to the field.

Subcontracting will be limited to fifty percent (50%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin January 1, 2022 and to end July 30, 2023. One optional one-year no-cost extension may be granted if timelines must shift, dependent on approval from USDOE.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

Statewide

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Components contained in RFP Proposal #21-016 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions and Answers and Notice of Intent (NOI)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to trle@nysed.gov no later than the close of business May 27, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal, or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than June 10, 2021.

The Notice of Intent (NOI) is not a requirement for submitting a complete proposal by the proposal due date; however, to ensure a timely and thorough review and rating process, NYSED strongly encourages all prospective bidders to submit a NOI. The Notice of Intent is a simple email notice stating your organization’s intent to submit a proposal in response to this RFP. Please also include your organization’s NYS Vendor ID, if applicable. The NOI due date is June 15, 2021. Please send the NOI to trle@nysed.gov.

The following are the designated contacts for this procurement: Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Paul Cardettino Jessica Hartjen Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents must be submitted via email to cau@nysed.gov as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and must be received by NYSED no later than July 1, 2021 by 3:00 PM:

Submission Documents labeled Submission Documents – RFP #21-016 Technical Proposal labeled Technical Proposal – RFP #21-016 Cost Proposal labeled Cost Proposal – RFP #21-016 M/WBE Documents labeled M/WBE Documents – RFP #21-016

