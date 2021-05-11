Giddy Up Energy and R3-Technologies, Inc. Announce the Opening of Their Corporate Offices
Company Takes Root #IT’STIMETOGIDDYUP!LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today R3-Technologies, Inc., and Giddy Up Energy Products executive board, the makers of premium all-natural energy drinks have announced the opening of their new corporate offices, in Beverly Hills, CA. The companies are preparing for the June 2021 launch of the energy drinks taste-testing engagements, in strategic locations.
The County of Los Angeles is at the beginning stages of lifting the pandemic restrictions for a full re-open this June. Giddy Up and its workforce are coming out of their virtual and satellite offices to plant roots in their new corporate offices. Corporate offices for the companies are located at 291 S. La Cienega Blvd., Suite #307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. The move was facilitated by high-end real estate maverick, Garson Silvers, who is from a third-generation, family-operated brokerage firm, in Beverly Hills. Garson Silvers has this to say. “We are so happy and excited to welcome ‘Giddy Up’ and the Founder, James Robinson to their new home, in beautiful Beverly Hills. I’d like to wish them many years of success, in future endeavors!”
Giddy Up’s loft-style corporate offices will house 300 sq., ft. of creative space, in addition to executive offices, business development, marketing, and their sales divisions. Giddy Up Energy Products will be fully settled into their headquarters by the weeks-end. #IT’STIMETOGIDDYUP!
About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products
Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high-quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities. www.r3tinc.com
About R-Three Technologies, Inc.
R Three Technologies’ past business plan was to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing that goal and adhering to its previous business plan, the management believed the Company could provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees, and the communities in which it operates. The Company was going to manufacture high-quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels, and related products at extremely competitive prices. It was our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow, to have annual profitability, and to establish long-term business relationships. The Company will now be in the Food and Beverage Industry.
For interview requests, please contact
Lynn Jeter or Nicolas Ospina
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
Office: (323) 933 – 8007
Email: lajass365@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn