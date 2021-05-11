San Diego-area Team Wins 2021 Math Video Challenge, produced by MATHCOUNTS

∫ du Σ Math finds out they’ve won the Math Video Challenge A scene from ∫ du Σ Math’s winning video ∫ du Σ Math during the MATHCOUNTS National Competition

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A video combining algebraic equations with an exciting heist won the 2021 Math Video Challenge, a MATHCOUNTS program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense, or DoDSTEM.

Team members Bradley Carpiuc (eighth grade), Madelynn Carpiuc (sixth grade), Zoe Kim (eighth grade) and Cole Seelman (sixth grade)—all students at Elite Academic Academy in California—each won a $1,000 college scholarship. The team, who call themselves “∫ du Σ Math” (pronounced Do Some Math), was led by advisor Kim Carpiuc.

The Math Video Challenge is a national program that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to create an original video showing math in a real-world setting. Students spent months writing, filming, animating and editing videos they submitted in March. A panel of judges determined the finalists in April.

“We congratulate the Mathletes from ∫ du Σ Math for their outstanding work,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “This team, like the hundreds of students who participated in the Math Video Challenge this year, has demonstrated how math and creativity can go hand in hand.”

In the winning video, called “The Sanitizer Stealers,” a group of thieves steal overpriced hand sanitizer from a store. The crime is caught on camera, and the owner uses math to piece together just how much the thieves got away with. The video adapted and solved the math problem: "The number of blueberries left in a bowl is reduced by half every 2 hours. Sam filled the bowl with blueberries at 9:00a.m. When he checked the bowl at 7:00p.m., there were 5 blueberries left. How many blueberries did Sam originally place in the bowl at 9:00a.m.?"

∫ du Σ Math presented their video virtually at the 2021 Math Video Challenge Finals on Sunday, May 9. The 224 high-achieving math students who advanced to the national level in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series voted to determine the winning video.

Among those 224 national competitors was a team representing overseas U.S. Department of Defense schools, also known as DoDEA schools. Team members Kyle Koehler, Catherine Perez, Frank Petty and Nyki Treland and coaches Vinh Mai, Sarah Mayer and Troy Oliver represented DoDEA schools in the 2021 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition after receiving top scores in the online State Competition in March.

The U.S. Department of Defense STEM, also known as “DoD STEM,” is committed to providing meaningful STEM learning opportunities to students and teachers across the country and around the world, which is the why the Department is proud to sponsor the Math Video Challenge.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Math Video Challenge!” said Louie Lopez, DoD STEM Director. “It is our hope that you will continue to pursue your interest in STEM, and we invite you to visit our website at DoDSTEM.us for more information about other opportunities in high school and beyond, to include paid internships and scholarships. We look forward to seeing all that you accomplish in future years.”

About the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About DoD STEM and DSEC

DSEC is a collaborative partnership of STEM-focused organizations dedicated to addressing and prioritizing our Nation’s STEM talent. DSEC aims to broaden STEM literacy and develop a diverse and agile workforce with the technical excellence to defend our Nation. Through strategic investment in STEM education and outreach activities, the effort will provide students with more exposure to educational and career opportunities, as well as DoD research. DSEC is led on behalf of DoD STEM by RTI International. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us/stem-programs/partners.