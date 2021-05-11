Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lombardi Launches Where’s Kinzinger Facebook Page

Facebook Page Will Help Residents Of The Sixteenth District Locate Their Missing Congressman

Adam Kinzinger was elected to serve the residents Illinois 16th District. But ever since voting to impeach Donald Trump and becoming the darling of the far left he has been missing from the district ”
— Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District launched a Facebook page – Where’s Kinzinger. The Facebook page will help residents of the 16th District locate their missing Congressman, Adam Kingzinger. Kinzinger has been a frequent guest on CNN and MSNBC criticizing fellow Republicans while giving Democrats a pass since voting to impeach Donald Trump. He has called the Republican Party, “the Titanic” as he tries out to be a host on one of the progressive networks. Kingziner formed a Super PAC to raise money while neglecting the voters of the Sixteenth District. He even made it to Texas, not to check on the border crisis but to back an anti-Trump candidate in a special election who lost. Yet when it comes to being in the Sixteenth District and serving the voters who elected him, Kinzinger is AWOL. Lombardi’s Facebook page will help voters keep track of Kinzinger’s travels.

“Adam Kinzinger was elected to serve the residents Illinois Sixteenth District,” said Jack Lombardi. “But ever since voting to impeach Donald Trump and becoming the darling of the far left, he has been missing from the district and voters want to find him. This Facebook page will help the voters keep track of his many appearances on CNN and MSNBC and other travels, while he fails to represent the people who elected him.

“The people of the Sixteenth District deserve a representative who will work for them and stay true to their values, not to those of the far left,” concluded Lombardi. “In Congress I will never forget who sent me to represent them and will always be found in the district.”


Lombardi Background
Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

